We are a country graced with the gift of diversity … diverse cultures, foods, religions, traditions, music, dance, literature, etc. So I guess I am not all that surprised that my personal circle of close family and friends reflects a wide variety of ethnic heritages. For example, my husband was from Budapest, Hungary, and my parents were from Poland.

My son is married to a woman whose family of origin came from Austria. My daughter’s former husbands were of Russian and Scotch-Irish ancestry. Additionally, my husband and I had two foster children who were Cuban. Their parents were Russian.

My grandchildren’s partners have second generation parents from England, Russia, China, and Mexico. I also have three home care helpers, one from the Philippines who had a Japanese grandmother; another is from Guatemala; and the third is from Poland.

What a wonderful group of multi-stripes and backgrounds surrounding and enriching me.

My keen appreciation of diversity leaves me nothing short of appalled by the racist and white nationalist attitudes Trump spews in his rhetoric of hate and lies. His driving force is rooted in power and greed, and the hoped-for change of our democracy to that of a dictatorship. His repetitive and frightening anti-Constitution, racist preaching has influenced many folks who are vulnerable and troubled in our society. It is understandable that those of us who suffer difficulties would seek change. However, following Trump’s vicious self-serving ideas can only cause harm in the long run.

Nothing raises this 99-year-old’s blood pressure more than when I hear sweeping generalizations. In particular I am disturbed by the phrase, “Those people are like that,”

Yet I must admit that I’m guilty of making generalizations when I lump together all who voted for Trump in the same category and mindset as Trumpites. One of my neighbors told me that she and her family have been Republicans, going back many generations. She said she voted for Trump only because he was a Republican. I’m sure she disapproves of his views since she has adopted a beautiful child from Africa.

We Americans are extremely fortunate to have the richness that diversity brings to our communities. Without such diversity, our democracy would not be as strong. We need a system of government that has honest and responsive leadership.

White supremacists cannot lead a nation that is free and inclusive. We have the awesome responsibility to vote and choose knowledgeable, experienced representatives … not indicted, racist felons! Let’s elect people of integrity who are truly representative of our multi-layered country.

The Statue of Liberty invites immigrants to our shores. Let’s act, and vote, in accordance with the inscription by poet, Emma Lazarus, “Give me your tired and poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free …”

Harriet Hausman, a longtime resident of River Forest, is, as far as we know, the oldest regular newspaper columnist in the United States, possibly the world.