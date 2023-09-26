Curtis Rodney Case Jr. (Casey), 64, died in his home on Sept. 12, 2023. Born in Oak Park, on Aug. 31, 1959, the son of Curtis R. Case Sr. and Phyllis Butler Case, he was a proud graduate of Fenwick High School. After graduation, he worked in advertising, marketing and sales and raised his family in Deerfield, where he coached his daughters’ soccer teams, was an active member of the Deerfield Optimist and Lions Clubs, and volunteered at Holy Cross Church. He enjoyed watching the Bears, playing sports, decorating for holidays, going to the movies, and supporting local events. He was a charming Irish-American, who was always found with a smile on his face.

Casey Case was a family man, who loved nothing more than spending time with his two daughters, Caitlin (Conor) Case Horan and Meaghan (Jeremy Castiglione) Case, as well as his two sisters, Mary (Robert) Case Gaskill and Collette (Antonio) Case Speratti. He will be greatly missed by his family, his many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, October 13 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015 where a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

In memory of Casey, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association. Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home.