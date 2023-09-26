Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Prosit! Oktoberfest is back. Community event that combines good food, German tradition and ethnic dancing. Music provided by Paul Collins. $15 adults, $5 children under 14. Tickets: www.goodshepherdlc.org/store 611 Randolph Street, Oak Park.

Versailles: The Eternal Palace

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The French Palace of Versailles was the domicile of King Louis XIV. This lecture explores the legend of this storied castle, which has since been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Register now at //oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Chills & Thrills With Stephen Graham Jones

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m., virtually through Illinois Libraries Present

Stephen Graham Jones, author of more than 25 books in different genres, will talk scary stories, horror, and more with librarian Becky Spratford. Register now at bit.ly/ILP_StephenGrahamJones.

Benefit for Lahaina, Maui 2023

Saturday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

This Aloha concert will feature hula performances, a raffle & silent auction, a Hawaiian buffet and much more. Further info at halauikapono.org $35 for adults, $25 children, $35 online.

Concordia University Chicago Band

Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Concordia University

Debut show of the fall season. Featured soloists include soprano Katherine Keberlein and saxophonist Cody Stocker. 7400 Augusta St., River Forest.

Billy Flynn & His All-Star Band

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Flynn is a certified MVP on the Midwestern blues scene. This famed guitarist will be joined by other musicians of the same calibre, including keyboardist Johnny Iguana, bassist Bob Stroger and drummer Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith. Part of WDCB’s Bluesday Tuesday, hosted by Tom Marker. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Mariachi Sirenas

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1:15-2:15 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Founded by Ibet Herrera and Erendira Izguerra, Mariacha Sirenas makes history as Chicago’s first all-female mariachi band. Part of Hispanic Heritage Month. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Acoustic Neighbors Folk Jam

Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Friendly Tap

Jam session hosted by Mark Dvorak. 6733 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Exploring Artificial Intelligence For Older Adults

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oak Park Main Library

Discussion about how AI is impacting older adults. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys

Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m., FitzGerald’s

West Coast rockabilly with a touch of Western swing, direct from Los Angeles. $20-29, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.