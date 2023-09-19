An Oak Park woman was carjacked by two men after parking her 2015 Infinity QX50 in her own garage on the 500 block of South Harvey Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 14.

One of the men pushed the victim in the chest “numerous times,” according to the Oak Park Police Department, and demanded she turn over her belongings. Once she handed over her purse, mobile phone and keys, the two men fled in the victim’s Infinity, traveling in an unknown direction.

Oak Park detectives recovered the vehicle, which had been involved in an accident, on the 4800 block of West Fulton Street in Chicago at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 15.

Aggravated robbery

A Hinsdale resident was robbed by two men who struck her and told her they had a weapon, at 6:48 p.m. Sept. 11 on the 400 block of South Grove Avenue. The woman had just exited her vehicle, when one of the men pushed her against it and demanded she turn over her property. The two men hit the woman as she tried to fight back. Her car keys fell from her pocket during the struggle and were picked up by one of the men. Both men fled in the victim’s black 2021 Subaru Outback.

Attempted aggravated robbery

Two men beat up an Oak Park resident during an attempted robbery at 11:52 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 300 block of Washington Boulevard. One of the men pushed the victim against the wall of a building then the other punched the victim in the face and went through his pockets, stating, “Buddy got a gun.” The two men fled eastbound on foot down the north alley of Washington Boulevard. No loss was reported.

Robbery

A Berwyn resident was robbed by four men while out walking at 5:10 a.m. Sept. 15 on the 1100 block of Highland Avenue. The victim threw a drink at the one of the offenders, then ran away on foot. The offenders caught up with the victim on the 6200 block of Roosevelt Road, then battered him and stole his wireless headphones, Apple iPhone 12, lunch and a book.

An Oak Lawn resident was robbed of his backpack while riding his bicycle at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 on the 600 block of Lake Street. Someone hit the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim’s backpack, which contained a school-issued laptop and an Apple iPhone 11, was taken from him. The victim told police he saw a group of five to six offenders running from the scene.

An Oak Park resident was robbed by two men, one of whom hit the victim in the head by unknown means, causing him to fall to the ground, at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 14 on the 100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue. The two men then stood over the victim, telling him, “give me all your stuff or I’ll kill you.” The victim gave the men his Apple iPhone 6, his wallet, $30 in cash and his backpack.

Battery

A loss prevention employee was shoved by a customer at Target, 1129 Lake St., at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 16. The customer had previously been warned not to return to the store.

Motor vehicle theft

A white 2018 Hyundai Elantra was taken between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 3:07 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 800 block of Lake Street. Chicago police recovered the vehicle at 7:03 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 100 block of North Mason Avenue.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Sept. 12-18 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan