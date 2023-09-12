The Fenwick High School football team entered its game at Providence Catholic, Sept. 8, hoping to maintain an unbeaten start and also avenge a defeat from the previous season for the third consecutive week.

But while the defense turned in another solid effort, the offense could manage just one touchdown as the Friars fell to the host Celtics 21-9 in New Lenox.

Marek Hill threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to T.J. Smith to draw Fenwick (2-1) close, 14-9. But a late fumble deep in Providence territory allowed the Celtics (2-1) to march in for the game-sealing touchdown.

Defensively, Nate Marshall had a sack, and Tommy Thies grabbed an interception.

The Friars return to Triton College, Sept. 15, for the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Orange Division opener versus Wheaton St. Francis. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

The Fenwick boys soccer team has scored three goals in each of its past two matches. However, the Friars weren’t able to win both.

Fenwick (4-2) notched a 3-1 victory at Wheaton St. Francis, Sept. 7. Gabe Wasson-Farran scored in the 23rd minute to give the Friars the lead.

Nate Sabatino put Fenwick ahead 2-0 with a goal in the 62nd minute.

After the host Spartans scored six minutes later, Ian MacKinnon’s goal with 1:56 left sealed things for the Friars, who also got two assists from James Zimmer.

On Sept. 9 at the BodyArmor Classic in Schaumburg, Fenwick trailed Kankakee 1-0 at halftime. But the Friars’ offense exploded in the second half, getting goals from Sam Allaire, Ryan Agozo, and Michael Nelligan. Unfortunately, the defense gave up three goals, and that was enough for the Kays to escape with a 4-3 victory.

MacKinnon, Evan Hickman, and Matt Simon each recorded assists for Fenwick.

Girls Cross-Country

The Fenwick girls cross-country team participated in the Joliet Central Invitational, Sept. 9. Official team scores were not kept.

Senior Anna Scholtens had the Friars’ best individual finish, coming in 15th with a time of 19:32.10.

Emma Brennan (68th, 23:05.60), Romy Bergetz (72nd, 23:11.70), Kyra Miller (78th, 23:36), Amalia Anderson (84th, 23:54.10), Francesca Reale (88th, 24:28.10), and Megan McCann (91st, 24:40.60) rounded out Fenwick’s lineup.