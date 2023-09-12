Classroom Kitchen: Tailgating

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6:30-8 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

Kristyn Slick of Classroom Kitchen hosts an interactive fall-themed virtual cooking series. This month, learn how to make fun and unique tailgating foods to enjoy at the game. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Access Granted: Male Mentoring Program

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4-5:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Access Granted is a mentoring program designed for male teenagers. The program is facilitated by YourPassion1st, a nonprofit organization that empowers young adults to find, define, and follow their passion into the workforce or entrepreneurship, becoming the world’s future innovators. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Story Stretchers

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 4-4:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Listen to a story and do creative extension activities like crafts, games, and storytelling. For grades K-2. This program involves getting messy. Please wear appropriate clothing. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Tech Night for Kids: What’s Inside a Computer?

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The easiest way to find out what’s inside a computer is to take one apart. With a computer and tools provided by the library, anything is possible. Recommended for grades 3-5. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Ideas For Electoral Innovations

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Andrew Szilva of Fair Vote Illinois will discuss Ranked Choice Voting and local implementation efforts. Sylvia Doppelt, of the Institute for Political Innovation, will talk about primary election restrictions, as well as the deficits of the current two-party system. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Landscape

Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oak Park Art League

Opening reception for OPAL’s current exhibition, running through Oct. 5. 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park.

The Upside Of Downsizing

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m., Oak Park Arms

Roz Byrne, a real estate specialist, will address moving for seniors, exploring the realities of selling property, reducing clutter and related issues. 408 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Dooley Band

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30-9 p.m., River Forest Library

This veteran Irish band plays a special show outdoors in the garden. (The concert will be held indoors in case of rain.) 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Soup & Bread Forest Park

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-8:30 p.m., Exit Strategy Brewing

Soups, salads and bread prepared by local community chefs and restaurants. Music by the Szurko Trio. 7700 Madison St., Forest Park.