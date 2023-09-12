Junior quarterback Owen Watson tossed three touchdown passes as the Oak Park and River Forest High School football team rolled to a 33-14 victory at Proviso West, Sept. 8, its first this season.

The Huskies (1-2, 1-0 in West Suburban Silver) travel to Elmhurst, Sept. 15 for a game against defending conference champion York (3-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

OPRF Boys Golf

The OPRF boys golf team continued its strong season with a second-place finish at the St. Rita Invitational, Sept. 9.

The Huskies shot 311 as a team. Peter Armstrong finished second among individuals with a round of 74. Jake Goldberg shot a 77, and Will Neuman a 79.

OPRF Girls Swimming

The OPRF girls swimming and diving team placed fourth at the Riverside-Brookfield Invitational Sept. 9 with 196 points.

Sophomore Hailey Boland had a good day for the Huskies, finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.02) and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.06).

Two more sophomores also had nice showings for OPRF. Evie Hasenbalg was third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.19) while Avaa Ruffer was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (season-best 1:05.09) and seventh in the 200 IM (personal-best 2:22.56).