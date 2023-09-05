Welcome to First United Methodist Church of Oak Park! Our congregation is diverse in age, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, economic situation, and religious background, including no religious background. We gather to deepen our relationship with God through Jesus Christ. Then we scatter to “take the church out of the church and into the community” through our ministries of justice and mercy as we strive to live out our values.

We worship every Sunday at 10:00 am in person and online for an experience that celebrates and glorifies God through prayer, music, praise, and the spoken word.

Christian Education opportunities will be offered throughout the week beginning again after our fall kick-off, Welcome-to-Church Sunday, September 17th. This worship experience will feature our diverse music ministry that includes traditional choral pieces, contemporary praise and worship, and hand bell choir selections. An Open House and luncheon will follow open to all in attendance.

At First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, we believe that faith is a journey best experienced in a shared and supportive community.

We invite you to our website to Plan Your Visit and to learn more about our ministries as well as our historic church building. Our journey of faith is both life-affirming and life-sustaining. We welcome fellow travelers on the journey of life. There’s a place for you here!

Calendar highlights:

Sept. 9. Habitat for Humanity Build Day

Sept. 10 Cookie packing for Kairos Prison Ministry

Sept. 17 Welcome-to-Church Sunday

Oct. 14 Pet Blessing and Kids’ Costume Give-Away

www.firstumcoakpark.org