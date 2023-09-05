A man and a woman were seen walking into the Village of Oak Park Public Works Center at 201 South Blvd. through the open overhead garage door on the northwest side. They then drove out of the building in an unmarked 2012 Dodge Charger police squad car at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25. The offenders were between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Chicago police recovered the vehicle, unoccupied and undamaged, at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 6100 block of South Peoria Street in Chicago. Another vehicle, stolen from Chicago with no affiliation to Oak Park, was recovered in the same lot.

Burglary

Someone removed a brown leather bag, containing a black Lenovo ThinkPad laptop, from an unlocked 2011 Toyota Highlander on the 200 block of North Kenilworth Avenue between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and 6:15 a.m. Aug. 30.

Motor vehicle thefts

A silver 2020 Subaru Ascent parked in the 300 block of North Lombard Avenue was removed between 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and 7:19 a.m. Sept. 1.

A red 2017 Hyundai Elantra parked on the 800 block of Washington Boulevard was taken between 8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 7 a.m. Sept. 3.

A red 2017 Kia Sportage parked on the 100 block of North Kenilworth Avenue was removed between 10:15 p.m. Sept. 2 and 8:20 a.m. Sept. 3.

Attempted vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson, then damaged the vehicle’s steering column between 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and 8 a.m. Sept. 4.

Theft

Someone cut the catalytic converter from a blue Ford Escape parked on the 700 block of Forest Avenue between 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and 8 a.m. Sept. 3.

The catalytic converter was cut from a black Jeep Liberty parked in the 600 block of North Kenilworth Avenue between 8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 8 a.m. Sept. 3.

The catalytic converter was removed from a silver 2010 Toyota Prius parked on the 600 block of North Humphrey Avenue between 5:35 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Aug. 30.

Someone took copper scrap gutters from a backyard on the 1000 block of North Kenilworth Avenue between 8 p.m. Aug. 25 and 8 p.m. Aug 28. The estimated loss is $300.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Aug. 29-Sept. 5 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan