George Stojiljkovic, 73, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2023. Born on Aug. 12, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he grew up in Chicago. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Marines and spent two years serving his country, then returned to Chicago.

In the mid-1970s, he met his soon-to-be wife, Jean. After a 10-day courtship, he proposed, and she accepted with the stipulation that they would embark on a trip around the world. They were married two months later and shortly after began their journey, traveling in a van across Europe and Asia. A year later, the couple returned home to start a family and raised their two daughters, Alexandra and Daphne, in Oak Park.

He and Jean opened a restaurant named “Elbows Off the Table” but as owners and head chef, it became too taxing, and they closed the doors within a year. He held a variety of jobs over the years but spent most of his life working as an electrician at Marshall Field’s/Macy’s. The job he loved most was being a father and was so excited to become a grandfather at age 70 and for a second time at 71.

He was into energy healing and loved his rocks and crystals, his village of plants, family get-togethers, fishing, lounging in the sun, listening to music, watching British crime and kung-fu movies, and enjoying a good meal (especially on the river at Smith & Wollensky).

He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. He loved unconditionally, accepted everyone, had a generous spirit, and the kindest soul.

George is survived by his daughters Alexandra and Daphne (Mike), and granddaughters Elle and Payden.

There will be a small and intimate “celebration of life” for George on Saturday, Sept. 9.