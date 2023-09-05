In Week 1, Fenwick’s football team atoned for a loss the previous season, pulling away to defeat crosstown rival Oak Park and River Forest High School 34-13.

At St. Ignatius on Sept. 1, the Friars were again able to avenge a 2022 loss. Marek Hill threw three touchdown passes as Fenwick knocked off the St. Ignatius Wolfpack 27-13 at Fornelli Field in Chicago.

After stopping the Wolfpack on its’ opening drive, Fenwick (2-0) marched down the field, going 65 yards on six plays. Hill (26-of-33, 295 yards) connected with Avion Brown (five receptions, 79 yards) for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Friars then were gifted excellent position when the Wolfpack muffed the ensuing kickoff and Tommy Thies recovered on the Ignatius 23. Five plays later, Fenwick cashed in as Luke D’Alise powered his way in from four yards out.

St. Ignatius (1-1) got back into the game when quarterback Jack Wanzung scampered to the house on a 55-yard keeper. However, Thomas Anderson missed the extra point, leaving the score 14-6 after the first quarter.

The Wolfpack drew closer on a three-yard score by Liam Hynes. But Fenwick responded with two touchdowns over the final 2:36 of the half to essentially take control.

First, Hill found Andrew Bjorson (seven receptions, 71 yards) for a six-yard score. After the Friars’ defense got a three-and-out, Hill hit Emmett Romeus (six receptions, 70 yards) for 18 yards, then found TJ Smith (four receptions, 40 yards) over the middle with :07 left in the half for a 24-yard touchdown and a 27-13 lead.

The Fenwick defense came up big in the second half with two turnovers in its own red zone to quell St. Ignatius scoring threats. Thies intercepted Wanzung at the Friars’ 10 in the third quarter, and D’Alise recovered a fumble by David Zamora on the Fenwick 4 with 8:30 left in the game.

Other defensive game highlights for the Friars included Thies and Aiden Burns each recording a sack. D’Alise finished with seven total tackles. Nate Marshall had five tackles, and Burns, Tim Mulcahy, and Jack Paris each had a tackle for loss.

Fenwick tries to make it 3-for-3 this week in its’ “avenge tour” when it visits Providence Catholic Sept. 8, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in New Lenox. The Friars lost to the Celtics last year 25-22 at Triton College.