BarrieFest 2023
Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 – 5 p.m., Barrie Park
A neighborhood celebration featuring music, activities (including a climbing wall), community updates, and food. This year, Takeout 25 is launching our community as Illinois’ first Green Dining Hub at BarrieFest. We will proudly showcase 8 local food establishments that truly represent our community’s diversity and taste. Our partners Clean Up Give Back and their OPRF High school volunteers will help manage the event sustainably. While BarrieFest is free to attend, food options will be available with tickets: www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/BarrieFest2023. 1011 S Lombard Ave., Oak Park.
How to Garden Fearlessly With Native Plants
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 – 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Maze Branch
Discover how growing native plants can help mitigate climate change and prevent biodiversity loss. Become more familiar with Climate Ready Oak Park’s 30×30 biodiversity objectives. This event offers tips on how to right-size your pollinator garden and other tips and tricks for good garden management and enhancements that you can put to use right away. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.
The Sweetest New Year: Rosh Hashanah Celebration
Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library
Special celebration of the Jewish New Year with a story, honey, apples, and more. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.
DIY Storytelling Dice
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 – 5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library
Straight from the intersection where crafting, gaming and storytelling meet. Story Dice are six-sided dice with a word or picture on each side. When you roll your dice together, you can use the words and pictures to inspire a story. By the end of this program, you’ll have your own set of 5 story dice to take home. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.
Sinatra Forever: A Frank Sinatra Tribute
Sunday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s
Rick Michel croons songs made famous by the man once known as the Chairman of the Board. $20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.
Oak Park Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 – 10 p.m., Ascension Catholic Church
The summerfest season isn’t over yet. This outdoor celebration features German food, free kids activities, a 5 p.m. mass, a beer tent, plus live music from Major Climb, Dig Engine and Later Hoz’n. 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park.
Poetry of Walt Whitman
Saturday, Sept. 9, 12:30 – 2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library
Walt Whitman is considered America’s world poet, in the same vein as Emily Dickinson, another 19th-century bard. This is the first of recurring discussions regarding Whitman’s work. Previous knowledge of Whitman’s poetry is not necessary, but helpful as we deep dive into Whitman’s poetic compositions and writing style. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.
Oak Park Porch Fest
Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., private home
Live performance featuring three bands: North Grove, Half Krausened, and Lock Robster. Bring your own chairs or blanket. Tacos Bernardos will also be on the scene. Free event, with tip jar. 701 S. Elmwood, Oak Park.
Women In Business Meeting
Friday, Sept. 8, 9 – 10:30 a.m., The Sheridan At River Forest
Susie Goldschmidt, Denise Warren and Judette Kurasz from Byline Bank will do a presentation on fraud prevention. Free to Chamber of Commerce members, $20 for non-members. 800 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest.