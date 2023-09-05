BarrieFest 2023

Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 – 5 p.m., Barrie Park

A neighborhood celebration featuring music, activities (including a climbing wall), community updates, and food. This year, Takeout 25 is launching our community as Illinois’ first Green Dining Hub at BarrieFest. We will proudly showcase 8 local food establishments that truly represent our community’s diversity and taste. Our partners Clean Up Give Back and their OPRF High school volunteers will help manage the event sustainably. While BarrieFest is free to attend, food options will be available with tickets: www.givesignup.org/TicketEvent/BarrieFest2023. 1011 S Lombard Ave., Oak Park.

How to Garden Fearlessly With Native Plants

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 – 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Maze Branch

Discover how growing native plants can help mitigate climate change and prevent biodiversity loss. Become more familiar with Climate Ready Oak Park’s 30×30 biodiversity objectives. This event offers tips on how to right-size your pollinator garden and other tips and tricks for good garden management and enhancements that you can put to use right away. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

The Sweetest New Year: Rosh Hashanah Celebration

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Special celebration of the Jewish New Year with a story, honey, apples, and more. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

DIY Storytelling Dice

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 – 5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Straight from the intersection where crafting, gaming and storytelling meet. Story Dice are six-sided dice with a word or picture on each side. When you roll your dice together, you can use the words and pictures to inspire a story. By the end of this program, you’ll have your own set of 5 story dice to take home. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Rick Michel

Sinatra Forever: A Frank Sinatra Tribute

Sunday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Rick Michel croons songs made famous by the man once known as the Chairman of the Board. $20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Oak Park Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 – 10 p.m., Ascension Catholic Church

The summerfest season isn’t over yet. This outdoor celebration features German food, free kids activities, a 5 p.m. mass, a beer tent, plus live music from Major Climb, Dig Engine and Later Hoz’n. 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park.

Poetry of Walt Whitman

Walt Whitman

Saturday, Sept. 9, 12:30 – 2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Walt Whitman is considered America’s world poet, in the same vein as Emily Dickinson, another 19th-century bard. This is the first of recurring discussions regarding Whitman’s work. Previous knowledge of Whitman’s poetry is not necessary, but helpful as we deep dive into Whitman’s poetic compositions and writing style. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Oak Park Porch Fest

Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., private home

Live performance featuring three bands: North Grove, Half Krausened, and Lock Robster. Bring your own chairs or blanket. Tacos Bernardos will also be on the scene. Free event, with tip jar. 701 S. Elmwood, Oak Park.

Women In Business Meeting

Friday, Sept. 8, 9 – 10:30 a.m., The Sheridan At River Forest

Susie Goldschmidt, Denise Warren and Judette Kurasz from Byline Bank will do a presentation on fraud prevention. Free to Chamber of Commerce members, $20 for non-members. 800 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest.