Wine lovers are invited to enjoy a 21-and-over wine tasting experience at Elmwood Park’s Central Park that features a vibrant end-of-summer event with food, live music and of course, wine.

“Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just looking for a different kind of evening out with friends, this event is sure to satisfy,” said Elmwood Park Village President Angelo “Skip” Saviano.

Now in its second year, Sip N’ Stroll promises not to disappoint wine lovers and those who are still exploring their thirst for wine. With more than 10 wineries on-site, attendees are on track to find a new favorite or try something new and tasteful.

Wine connoisseurs and the wine curious may sample vino for all tastes at this year’s Sip N’ Stroll. | Provided





For a $50 ticket, attendees will get 10 wine-tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass. They’ll also be able to enjoy live music by Vince Amore amid the great and vibrant community atmosphere that distinguishes Elmwood Park.

“Sip N’ Stroll is a great way to sample 10 different wines and compare them to your favorites,” Saviano said.

Some of Elmwood Park’s favorite food vendors will be back with bites for purchase. Local favorites’ caterer Elmcrest Banquets and Massa Café Italiano will be at this event. Enjoy a variety of light easy-to-eat bites such as antipasto skewers, antipasto trays and Italian sausage skewers, prepared by Elmcrest Banquets. The catering specialists will also bring bowtie pasta covered in savory vodka sauce, Italian-twisted sliders filled with chicken parmesan or the classic beef tenderloin sliders, served with blue cheese aioli and caramelized onions. For a sweet bite, enjoy freshly made biscottis.

Not a fan of wine? Those who imbibe can sample tastings of tequila and whiskey brought by Proximo Spirits.

Sip N’ Stroll will be held Friday Sept. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. It is located at Central Park at 2430 N. 75th Ave.

Find tickets online.