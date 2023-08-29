Two people were found dead in cars in separate incidents on Friday in Oak Park, authorities said.

One died of natural causes, while the other died of a gunshot wound to his head. There were no signs of foul play in either case.

Both cases have been turned over to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two individuals were found in different parts of the village at different times in the afternoon.

The woman was identified as 71-year-old Barbara Sandusky. She was found inside her own vehicle in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Sandusky died of natural causes, police said.

Sandusky was a former resident of Oak Park but moved in 2022, according to Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick. Yopchick said Sandusky was reported a missing person from unincorporated Elmhurst by her sister.

The man, whose identity has not been determined, was found by Oak Park police in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 4 p.m. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Police were called to the scene to carry out a welfare check on the vehicle, which had reportedly not been moved for several days. Upon their arrival, they discovered the man’s body and a firearm inside the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.