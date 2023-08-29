A 35-year-old woman from the 100 block of Washington Boulevard was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with aggravated assault after being identified as the person who held a kitchen knife at another Oak Park resident’s throat and threatened bodily harm.

The incident was domestic incident involving the offender and the victim, who police identified as the offender’s mother.

Robbery

A man grabbed a key fob and keys out of an Oak Park resident’s hand, then pushed the resident and fled at 10:53 p.m. Aug. 24 on the 1000 block of Randolph Street.

Motor vehicle theft

A 2017 Nissan Rogue parked in the 200 block of South Elmwood Avenue was removed between 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and 7:50 a.m. Aug. 26.

A 2015 Dodge Charger parked in the 400 block of South Harvey Avenue was removed between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

A 2018 Kia Sportage parked in the first block of Erie Street was removed between 12:52 p.m. and 1:53 p.m. Aug. 24. Chicago police recovered the vehicle on the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago, at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 25.

A black 2019 Ford Escape was removed between 10 p.m. Aug. 22 and 5:59 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 1000 block of Randolph Street.

Attempted vehicle theft

An Oak Park man reported seeing two men fleeing from his 2016 Kia Sportage after the car alarm had been set off at 1:05 a.m. Aug 26 on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue. The Kia’s rear passenger’s side window was broken and its steering column peeled.

Theft

Someone removed the copper downspout from a residence in the 1000 block of North Euclid Avenue between 1 p.m. Aug. 20 and 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

A FedEx package containing baby furniture was taken from a common area of an Oak Park resident’s apartment building in the 6400 block of West Roosevelt Road between 3:43 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 22. The estimated loss is $699.

A man was captured via video surveillance removing a package from a front porch in the 1000 block of South Harvey Avenue at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 23. The package contained a denim skirt and a pair of sunglasses, an estimated loss of $150.

Criminal property damage

Someone shattered the glass windowpane on the front door of a building belonging to the Oak Park Residence Corporation between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Aug. 24 in the first block of South Boulevard.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Aug. 22-28 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan