Oak Park police are investigating the death of a man whom they found in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue. The man had a gunshot wound to his head.

Police were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday to carry out a welfare check on the vehicle, which had reportedly not been moved for several days. Upon their arrival, they discovered the man’s body and a firearm inside the vehicle.

There was no sign of foul play, forced entry or broken glass on the scene and the body has been turned over to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick.

