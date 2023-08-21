A police search of all three Oak Park Public Library branches has turned up nothing of concern, authorities reported Monday afternoon.

The library remained closed all day Monday but will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.

“The Oak Park Police Department has deemed the threat received yesterday to be not credible at this time,” said Dan Yopchick, spokesperson of the Village of Oak Park.

In an update posted Monday afternoon on the library’s website, OPPL Executive Director Joslyn Bowling Dixon expressed gratitude to the Oak Park community and its local police department.

“We are grateful to everyone for their understanding, support, and patience, including the Oak Park Police Department for working with us this morning to ensure the buildings are indeed safe to return to tomorrow,” said Bowling Dixon.

The Oak Park Public Library was closed Monday following a threat of explosions across Cook County highways and libraries. The threat was received at 7 p.m., Sunday night through the contact page on the OPPL website. Library officials promptly called the Oak Park Police Department, and a police report was filed.

“There will be a big explosion all over Cook county’s highways and librarys including Chicago gurnee and oak park. It will explode sometime tomorrow 8/21/2023,” the threat reads.

Bowling Dixon provided assurances of safety to patrons regarding reopening the Maze, Dole and Main branches of the library in the update posted on the library’s website.

“Please know your library continues to put people and safety first, and we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming everyone back into all three buildings tomorrow,” she said

Oak Park appears to be the only western suburb to receive such a threat at this time, but Gurnee is not the only northern suburb to get one. Several libraries across the northern suburbs received similar threats on Aug. 17, including in Morton Grove, Park Ridge and Wilmette. No explosives were ever found or detonated, according to Yopchick.

“The Library was allowed to make its own decision to close or remain open today, and that if further assistance is needed to call police,” said Yopchick.

Wednesday Journal has reached out to the Oak Park Public Library for comment.

This is a developing story.