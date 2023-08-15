Jim Weiss of River Forest, died on Aug. 10, 2023, after a long battle with antiphospholipid syndrome. Born on July 8, 1964, he worked as an attorney at Sidley Austin for more than 25 years, and took great satisfaction in his work in the field of labor and employment law, as well as from serving on the River Forest District 90 School Board for eight years, including as president from 2011-2013. A proud graduate of Kenyon College (1986), where he was a member of the a cappella singing group the Kokosingers, he also earned degrees from the University of Minnesota Law School and Princeton University, where he obtained a master’s degree in politics. A lifelong Minnesota Twins fan, and consummate follower of the political news cycle, his rich sense of humor, generous spirit, gentle demeanor, and deep sense of caring will be missed by all.

Jim was the father of Ethan and Daniel Weiss; the spouse of Elizabeth Davies; the brother of John Weiss and Susan (Jamie) Spencer; and an uncle, cousin and nephew of many.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Antiphospholipid Foundation of America at apsfa.org.