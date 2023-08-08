Toddlin’ Around Town!

Party, Friday, Aug. 11, 4-7 p.m., Pleasant District

We’ve partnered with Oak Park business districts to “piggy-back” on their fun events to create spaces for young children to explore and be delighted. Spend some time in the Pleasant District this week. Spot “Cece the little pig with wings” hidden in shops and businesses, win prizes, and attend free, local, family-friendly events. Finishing with a party on Friday with special foods deals, face painting and free ice cream. Check out the map here: www.collab4kids.org/toddlin/

Cuenta Cuentos con Kathy/Spanish Storytime With Kathy

Saturdays, Aug. 12 & 19, 2-2:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Main Library

This Spanish-language Storytime is hosted by Kathy Valdivia, and is open to children ages 3 to 6 years old and their caregivers. Stories will be told, songs will be sung, dancing will be done, and fun will be had! Recommended for those who wish to be immersed in Spanish language. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Author Visit: ‘Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin’ With Kristine Hansen

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Main Library

Author Kristine Hansen will discuss her latest book, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State. This volume is a comprehensive guide to Wright’s designs (and those of his protégées) that are open to the public, as well as insider historical information about sites now demolished and those available for “drive-bys” only. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Porchfest

Friday, Aug. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Two bands, The Bart Attacks and Illinois Joy, will be playing live on a front porch. Feel free to bring chairs or a blanket. Tacos Bernardos will be there. Free event, but there will be a tip jar for the bands. 138 S. East Ave., Oak Park.

Thursday Night Out

Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-9 p.m.

Free live performance by the Saturday June Band. Marion St., between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Concert In The Park

Sunday, Aug. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Scoville Park

Free jump-blues live performance from the Flat Cats. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Li’l Ed & the Blues Imperials

Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The summer continues to sizzle with singer/guitarist Li’l Ed and his Imperials taking their raw brand of blues outside on FitzGerald’s patio. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Stoop Session

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7-8 p.m., Forest Park Arts Alliance

Special live music show featuring Yng Romance, a rapper who, true to their name, raps exclusively about love and romance. Feel free to bring a chair to sit in, or a blanket to snuggle up under. In case of rain, there will be a show the following Thursday. Sponsored by the Mark Hanson State Farm Agency. 926 Marengo Ave., Forest Park.