My daughter is raising money for her free access tutoring program at the Oak Park library, and recently expanded to the Bahai Temple in Forest Park. Please consider eating on Aug. 9 at Lou Malnati’s to support the cause. Please share this with others who love Italian food or want to help this tutoring program, which is free to parents and kids. The program has grown shockingly quickly, highlighting the urgent need for tutoring, and especially free, programs.

EL Serumaga

River Forest