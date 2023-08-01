A burglar took an Oak Park resident’s Audi for a joy ride last Thursday. The burglar first broke into the resident’s home on the 700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, entering through an open basement window, between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., July 27.

Once inside, the burglar ransacked the kitchen, taking three credit cards and the keys to the victim’s white 2016 Audi Q5, which was parked in front of the home. The offender then drove off in the vehicle.

The Audi was later recovered at 1:32 a.m., July 28, in the 1100 block of Garfield Street. No apprehensions were made.

Burglary

A black generator was removed from a resident’s garage after the garage’s side service door was pried open, between 5 p.m., July 27, and 9:30 a.m., July 28, in the 300 block of South Humphrey Avenue. The estimated loss is $5,000.

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2018 Kia Soul, then ransacked the glove compartment and center console once inside, between 1 p.m., July 29, and 1 p.m., July 30, in the 200 block of Washington Boulevard.

Motor vehicle theft

A video surveillance camera captured a man breaking the passenger’s side window of a red 2016 Hyundai Tucson, then entering and driving off in the vehicle, at 5:53 p.m., July 29, in the 200 block of Le Moyne Parkway.

An unlocked grey 2006 Honda Civic, left with the keys in the ignition, was removed in the 1100 block of Lake Street between 10 p.m., July 25, and 12:17 a.m., July 26.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone shattered the rear driver’s side window of a parked Hyundai Elantra, then once inside, peeled the vehicle’s steering column and damaged its ignition, in the 400 block of South Scoville Avenue.

Theft

Someone removed the catalytic converter from a 2005 Honda Element parked in the 200 block of North Oak Park Avenue between 6 p.m., July 28, and 4:55 p.m., July 30.

Someone removed a locked grey and pink women’s Liv bicycle from a laundry room in an apartment building in the 500 block of South Cuyler Avenue between 6 p.m., July 27, and 6:20 p.m., July 28.

Someone broke the lock securing a silver and blue Schwinn bicycle from a bicycle rack, taking the bicycle, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., July 27, in the 1000 block of North Ridgeland Avenue.

The catalytic converter was removed from a 2009 Hyundai Sonata parked in the 1300 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., July 26.

Someone took the rear driver’s side tire from a Chevrolet Malibu parked in the 700 block of Avenue between 12 p.m., July 25, and 12:30 p.m., July 26.

Criminal property damage

Someone damaged the exit gate of the Avenue Parking Garage, 720 N. Blvd., between 3:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., July 28. The estimated damage is $1,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated July 25-31 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan