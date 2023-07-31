Midsummer Night’s Dream

Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 19, Oak Park Festival Theatre

William Shakespeare’s timeless fantasy follows three separate but intertwining stories – the Lovers, the Mechanicals, and the Fairies – over the course of a single night. Experience this joyful production as it was truly meant to be performed – outdoors under the canopy of

Oak Park’s beautiful Austin Gardens. Tickets at oakparkfestival.com. 167 Forest Avenue Oak Park.

Black & Brown Education in America

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Main Public Library

This panel examines the demographic changes in Maywood, from African American to an increasingly Latinx community. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Latin Hip-Hop as a New Poetry

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Main Public Library

Latin hip-hop artists are advancing the poetic traditions of their countries in unique ways. This program, with video and lyric examples, will make a case for hip-hop as the new poetry, with a focus on Latinos in the U.S. and the Americas. The presentation, paired with slides and a rich set of musical videos, is lively, light and fun, and focused on participation, discussion, and musical enjoyment. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

One Year In: Community Conversations on Climate Ready Oak Park

Monday, Aug. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oak Park Main Public Library

On the occasion of the one-year anniversary for the Climate Ready community climate and sustainability plan, join Marcella Bondie Keenan, chief sustainability officer of the village of Oak Park, and Community Partners for conversations to answer these three questions: where are we today on climate as a community? Where do we want to go in the next year? How do we get there in a climate-just way? Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Concert In The Park

Sunday, Aug. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Scoville Park

Live music from world folk and gypsy jazz band, Compass Rose. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Thursday Night Out

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-9 p.m.

Balkan street music, rock and jazz, Black Bear Combo. Marion St. between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Silent Movies On The Porch

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Pleasant Home

The ultimate summer movie-going experience. Vintage silent movies will be shown while Jay Warren of the Silent Film Society of Chicago provides live musical accompaniment. Featured this week: Shoulder Arms (1918, with Charlie Chaplin) and Felix Turns The Tide (1922, with Felix the Cat). Both are World War One comedy spoofs. $10 per adult, $20 per family, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park.

An Evening With Pravda Records

Friday, Aug. 4, 8:30 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Chicago’s own Pravda record label has been documenting rock bands since 1984. This special label showcase features Ivan Julian, survivor from the NYC punk scene, and he’ll be appearing with local favorite Nicholas Tremulis. Also on the scene: glam-rock titans the Handcuffs and, from the Americana sub-genre, Brian Krumm & His Barfly Friends. $20-$25, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Eden Robins

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Library

Chicago author Eden Robins will read from her novel When Franny Stands Up, which is partially set in Oak Park. In addition, she will discuss her work, answer audience questions, and sign copies of her book. This event is part of River Forest Reads, a shared reading experience for members of the community. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Sam Robinson Quintet

Friday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Outta Space

Straight-ahead hard-bop jazz. 6840 32nd St., Berwyn.