The Harlem Shrub, RIP.

A few weeks ago you wrote with passion and good humor about a wild shrub at the foot of the train viaduct on Harlem at North Boulevard. At the time, my wife and I were driving west on I-88 into Iowa and Nebraska for family events, and I read your piece aloud when it was her turn to drive. Your piece caused our faces and hearts to smile because you reminded all of us of the importance of vegetation in highly urbanized locations. Thanks for making our pleasant trip even more special.

Dale Sorenson

Oak Park