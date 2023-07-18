The armed robbery of a Tinley Park resident in Oak Park yielded an astounding estimated loss of tens of thousands of dollars. Roughly $70,000 in cash in a black grocery bag was taken off the victim during the robbery.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Lake Street at 9:50 a.m., July 13, when an unknown man entered and struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The offender took the victim’s black iPhone 11, debit and credit cards, insurance cards and the black grocery bag full of cash, then fled in a red vehicle, according to police.

Police declined to comment on the unusually high loss, citing an open investigation into the incident.

Armed robbery

Three Chicago residents were robbed after three men, one armed with a semi-automatic handgun, approached them and demanded their wallets, cash and cell phones at 4:30 p.m., July 11, in the 100 block of North Lombard Avenue. The three offenders then fled in a black Nissan with tinted windows. The estimated loss is $720.

Aggravated assault

A man driving a silver 2003 Toyota Camry pointed a black handgun at a pedestrian and said, “I will shoot you,” after he slowed down to avoid a collision with the pedestrian, who tried to cross the street eastbound at Austin Boulevard and Harrison Street at 8:54 p.m., July 16. The driver drove off in an unknown direction.

Motor vehicle theft

A silver 2014 Kia Soul parked in the 400 block of North Lombard Avenue was taken between 6:30 p.m., July 14, and 9 a.m., July 15.

A silver 2020 Hyundai Tucson parked in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue was taken between 5 p.m., July 15, and 1 p.m., July 16.

A gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra parked in the 1100 block of South Kenilworth Avenue was removed between 6:30 p.m., July 12, and 8:30 a.m., July 13.

A black 2019 Hyundai Kona parked in the 200 block of South Oak Park Avenue was taken between 1:05 a.m. and 1:15 a.m., July 14.

Someone removed a 2017 BMW XI, using the vehicle’s key fob, from a garage with an unlocked side door in the 600 block of South Lombard Avenue between 10 p.m., July 10, and 9:05 a.m., July 11.

A 2015 Mazda CX5 parked in the 500 block of South Cuyler Avenue was taken between 2:22 a.m. and 8:58 a.m., July 10.

A 2018 Hyundai Sonata parked in the 400 block of Washington Boulevard was taken at about 6:18 p.m., July 10.

Theft

The front and rear license plates were removed from a 2008 Toyota Corolla in the 400 block of South Maple Avenue between 9 p.m., July 11, and 8 a.m., July 12.

A blue and yellow Stratus bicycle was removed after the cable lock securing it to a bike rack was cut between 5:30 a.m., July 12, and 6:30 a.m., July 13, in the 900 block of South East Avenue.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated July 12-17 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.