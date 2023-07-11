Gavin Morgan will serve his last day as manager of Oak Park Township government this Friday. Morgan will take on the role of village administrator in suburban Indian Head Park.

“I’ve got mixed emotions,” Morgan said of leaving Oak Park. “I’m excited for the new phase, but I’m going to miss it.”

Morgan served as township manager for 15 years – the longest he’s ever been in a position in his career. He came to Oak Park by way of Evanston, where he spent four years as assistant to the city manager.

During his time in Oak Park, he worked with community partners and other local government bodies to build on the social services the township provides residents, young and old.

“I think that the social services network in Oak Park is something that really benefits the community as a whole,” said Morgan. “They’re there to support each other, but also to support the members of the community that need their services.”

In Indian Head Park, Morgan’s role as village administrator will be a bit of a departure from his work with the township as he will oversee services akin to what is provided by the Village of Oak Park. He looks forward to the new challenges the position presents.

Township Supervisor Clairmarie Keenan did not respond to request for comment, but congratulated and thanked Morgan for his service to the township in a press release published by Patch.

“We are very proud and happy for Gavin and the next step in his professional journey. He has our respect, gratitude and tremendous appreciation for his 15 years of service to the community,” Keenan said in the release.

Morgan told Wednesday Journal the township board and leadership are considering appointing an interim manager until a permanent replacement for Morgan is found. In the meantime, oversight of daily operations will be split between Pam Mahn and Megan Traficano. Mahn and Traficano are the senior services director and youth and family services director, respectively.