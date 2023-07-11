Hey, neighbors, it’s Plastic-Free July! We hope you take this month to do one new thing, develop one new habit, in using less plastic. Take the Plastic-Free July Pledge:

I will do my best to choose things other than single-use plastic to sip, slurp, eat, drink. I will use:

1) My own reusable items such as straws, utensils, to-go containers, cups (that are not plastic and Styrofoam) for hot and cold drinks — and reusable shopping bags.

2) Ask businesses or restaurants for alternatives to single-use plastics, such as paper or compostable straws, napkins, plates, containers.

3) If there are no alternatives, say “No, thank you” to the plastic item.

4) Pick up any single-use plastic items in our neighborhood and put them in the trash/recycle bin.

We know there are a lot of things that contribute to climate change. The accumulation of plastic is one of them. Pick one thing to change in your use of plastic, just one thing, and work to make it a habit. Then you pick one more thing! As we know, each step, each one thing, if we all do just one more thing, it can make a difference. It’s our choice to take that one step.

And while you’re at it, stop by and say hi to your Bin Ambassadors at the Farmers Market. We’d love to hear the habit you are working on to care for our common home. Feel free to pick our brains.

Jen Packheiser & Phyllis Rubin

Co-leaders of Go Plastic-Free