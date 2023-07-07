Dr. Percy Julian in his lab. | Courtesy of landmarks.org

Next week, Landmarks Illinois Programs Manager Leila Wills will host the special presentation “Dr. Percy Julian: An American Story That Is Home To Oak Park” as part of Landmarks Illinois’ “Preservation Snapshots” series of lectures.

The presentation will focus on Julian’s life and work. Wills will be joined by Dr. Julian’s daughter, Faith Julian, who maintains the family’s Oak Park home, which was purchased in 1950 and is part of the village’s Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

Also joining Wills will be Kathleen Spale, special collections manager for the Oak Park Public Library, and Kendra Parzen, advocacy manager for Landmarks Illinois.

The presentation will be held via Zoom on July 19 at noon. Registration (free for Landmark Illinois members/$5 for non-members) is required. Visit landmarks.org/events/preservation-snapshots-lectures to register.