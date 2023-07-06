Since at least 2009, as part of its Planned Development Process, the Village of Oak Park has required that new planned developments include an element of public art. Whether the medium is sculpture, mosaic, mural, kinetic art, photography, audio/visual or textiles, the art is encouraged to celebrate the spirit and history of the Village.
Pictured are recent works of public art on newly-constructed, multi-family buildings at 1133 South Boulevard, Albion, Maple Place, District House and America House.