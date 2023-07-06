Since at least 2009, as part of its Planned Development Process, the Village of Oak Park has required that new planned developments include an element of public art. Whether the medium is sculpture, mosaic, mural, kinetic art, photography, audio/visual or textiles, the art is encouraged to celebrate the spirit and history of the Village.

Mural by Shawn Bullen at 1133 South Boulevard | Photo by Javier Govea

Giraffe sculpture by Joseph Gagnepain at The 801 building | Photo by Javier Govea

A large stainless steel sculpture by artist Chris Wubbena being installed in front of American House | Photo by Marc Stopeck

Wall art at the Albion, created and installed by Hana Kulovic and Soltys Art

Pictured are recent works of public art on newly-constructed, multi-family buildings at 1133 South Boulevard, Albion, Maple Place, District House and America House.