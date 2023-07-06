The Chamber holds a special place in my heart. It is where I was introduced to community philanthropy, where I made my first business deal, and where I launched my own business. The sense of community is real. It is with pride that I chair the Board of the Chamber, where we take our vision seriously that “all who live and work in our community have the opportunity to thrive.” I have seen it in action, heard how it has supported businesses and lived it myself. I invite you to join me is supporting our local businesses. This investment keeps our Villages strong and resilient. And remember – many small business owners are your friends, your neighbors and your family. Supporting local supports them, and you. So do it today, and every day, and keep our Villages vibrant.

Darien Marion-Burton

President, OPRF Chamber of Commerce