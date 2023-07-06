The Animal Care League is in the midst of construction on a new building to add to their pet resource campus, as well as a capital campaign to fund the project. ACL Executive Director Kira Robson said the new facilities will allow them to serve three to four times as many pets, as well as offer a better environment for staff.

“Our existing space — we did a lot of great work out of it for many years — but it just was outdated,” Robson said. “We’re kind of bursting at the seams with animals, and it just was absolutely in need of a renovation, and we want to help more animals.”

Founded in 1973, the ACL provides a “safe haven” to animals from nine communities surrounding Oak Park, offering veterinary services and acting as a resource to pet owners. The expansion, which is expected to be finished in 2024, will increase the facilities to 19,000 square feet in total.

Robson said that the community plays a vital role in the ACL, both in the completion of the expansion and in any future endeavors.

“We want to offer more services to pet parents in the community. We can’t do any of that without getting this facility finished.” Robson said. “Community support is going to be key in so many ways.”

Provided

The ACL is hosting an open house on July 20 from 5-7, which will include tours of the first completed phase of construction and discussion about the next and final stage, as well as their capital campaign. Community members interested in getting involved with the ACL can reach out to Robson at executivedirector@animalcareleague.org.