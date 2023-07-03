Thomas Krenek

Thomas Krenek, 82, of Berwyn, a longtime Forest Park antique store owner, died on June 23, 2023. Born on Aug. 24, 1940, he was an elementary school teacher at District 62 for more than 30 years. After retirement, he owned Krenek’s Antiques in Forest Park, where he dealt in many treasures and stories he brought home from his world travels.

Thomas was the father of Laura (William) Nutini, Andrew (Kirsten) Krenek, and Allyson (James) Vallely; the grandfather of Samantha and Cassandra Nutini, Hunter and Miranda Krenek, and Katherine Vallely; the brother of Kathleen (Paul) Vitaioli; and the uncle of Julie (Mark) Vague.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 1 from 6 p.m., with a time of remembrance service at 5 p.m., at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road (3 blocks south of Roosevelt Road) in Lombard. Interment will be private.