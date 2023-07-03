Read to the Royals!

Monday, July 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This is a twist on the familiar Drag Storytime. Register and on the day of Read to the Royals, come in, and you’ll be assigned a 10-minute slot to read a story with one of the three lovely Drag performers! You can use this time to tell a story, tell jokes, or talk about yourself! Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

School Of Rock

Thursday, July 6, 5-9 p.m., downtown Oak Park

Various bands from the School of Rock program will perform a special evening show. Outdoors on Marion St. between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Dooley Band

Wednesday, July 5, 7 p.m., Dominican University

This River Forest-based family band has been performing for five decades. They specialize in what they call “good time music,” a mix of Irish folk, 20s and 30s jazz, 50s and 60s rock, and original compositions. 7900 W. Division St., River Forest.

Hemingway & Chicago Baseball

Sunday, July 9, 3-4:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Maze Branch Library

Ernest Hemingway, one of Oak Park’s native sons, is the subject of tonight’s presentation. Sharon Hamilton, Ph.D., of the Society for American Baseball Research will focus on Hemingway’s connection to the three championship-winning Chicago baseball teams of his youth: the Cubs, White Sox, and the Federal League Whales. We’ll learn about which teams he rooted for, his experience of the 1919 Black Sox scandal, his favorite baseball players, and whether he was the first author to use the expression “off base,” meaning a mistake. The talk is co-presented by the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park and Oak Park Public Library. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Digital Literacy: 3D Printing for Adults

Wednesday, July 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Laura, from Slowfire Studios, will teach the basics of using TinkerCAD to create 3D models. Learn about 3D-printing principles, design a 3D object, and submit your project to be printed on one of the Creative Studio’s 3D printers. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

13 Tikis/Swongos

Friday, July 7, 8 p.m., Outta Space

Here it is, almost the middle of summer, and if this isn’t the right time for surf music, then no time is. Two Midwestern bands are “hanging ten” tonight — 13 Tikis are from Chicago, while the Swongos will be coming at you all the way from St. Croix River Valley, on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. $10, 6840 32nd St., Berwyn.

Roses From Concrete

Tuesday, July 11, 3-4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

In this bi-weekly program, students will explore the positive impacts rap music can have on the self and others. With a total of five meetings, students will get to talk about their favorite positive rap songs, review their favorite songs, write a positive song about themselves and one about someone else, and have a compliment rap battle. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Oak Park/River Forest Gangster Tour

Tony Accardo

Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (two different tours), FitzGerald’s

Thirteen houses that were formerly owned by noted gangsters will be covered during this guided tour, which is hosted by John Binder. The residences of legends such as Tony Accardo, Paul Ricca, Sam Giancana, Tough Tony Capezio, and Machine Jack McGurn will be visited. Topics like the history of the house, the career of the mobster former owner, the family’s time there, and related subjects will be dealt with. The tour lasts approximately 2 1/2 hours. The tour bus will depart from and return to FitzGerald’s. $40, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Solar Power Hour

Wednesday, July 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Dole Branch

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will answer your questions about solar power opportunities. CUB’s Solar Programs coordinator will present information about Solar Switch Chicagoland (previously known as Grow Solar Chicagoland) and opportunities for property owners to help pool their buying power and secure discounts that make the process of installing solar power more affordable. Co-hosted by the village of Oak Park and the Oak Park Public Library. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.