Please join us at the rally on Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. in Federal Plaza in support of the Illinois assault weapons ban, aka “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Meet up at the Green Line Ridgeland platform at 8:30 a.m. We’ll take a train around 8:45.

Let’s join with March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement against gun violence after the Parkland/Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School mass shooting (2018). They are supporting the Illinois Assault Weapon Ban bill as it is challenged in court. The bill has numerous safety components that are critical for reducing violence. The results of this court case have implications nationally. Showing support for the bill and opposing those challenging the law is very important.

Sign up at the link below to be on the email list for March for Our Lives.

March for Our Lives is mobilizing around the Protect Illinois Communities Act against the pro-gun groups and lawyers who want to dismantle it. We are both submitting an amicus brief to the 7th Circuit and working on the ground, holding an in-person activation at the courthouse during oral arguments. The rally will be held on June 29 at 219 S. Dearborn St, Chicago at 9:30 a.m.

Pro-gun groups and their lawyers are asking the 7th Circuit to strike down the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The bill bans not only assault rifles, but also large-capacity magazines, switches, and the deadliest forms of semi-automatic pistols.

This case is the first challenge to Illinois’ state assault weapons ban to hit the federal appellate court, and an adverse ruling would have devastating consequences for both our state and nationwide.

Decisions from federal appellate courts hold substantial authority. If the 7th Circuit strikes down this law, it could fundamentally hamper Illinois’ ability to regulate and defend against these weapons and modifiers in the future.

But it will not just harm our state. An adverse decision could provide ammunition to every pro-assault weapons group in the country, who could and would weaponize this decision against similar assault weapons bans in other states. Challenges to state assault weapons bans would become much likelier to succeed. States that do not have assault weapons bans already could think twice about trying to pass their own. And it could help the NRA and pro-gun federal politicians stymie every effort for a federal assault weapons ban.

Should pro-gun groups win this case, it would be so much harder for Illinois and every other state to regulate the weapons of war and protect our communities and families from gun violence.

Sign up at the link below to be on the email list for March for Our Lives and to let them know you’re coming.

https://secure.everyaction.com/nGHOhrX8qka27b-y7vbmSg2?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=50264aa6-beeb-42c8-9932-5038cb74d8b3&emci=7b2b73d1-4910-ee11-907c-00224832eb73&emdi=1bc8b635-4c10-ee11-907c-00224832eb73&ceid=29062336

Lois Thiessen Love

Oak Park