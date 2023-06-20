Since George Konstatos came to Chicago at the age of 17, he has worked in restaurants. Cutting his teeth at a few restaurants in Chicago, he started as a dishwasher, then a bus boy, then a cook, and a server before taking a leap and becoming co-owner of George’s Restaurant at 147 S. Oak Park Ave. with Chris Alexander in 1984. The new owner would do everything, including work the grill. Pam, who still is working the register and serving, “came with the restaurant,” and has been there for over 40 years.

Jill Wagner