For several years, a group of birders now numbering about 90 people has participated in bird walks in Oak Park, at Columbus Park, at Thatcher Woods and other locations during the spring and fall avian migration seasons. Each walk has up to 15 people.

Henry Griffin, of Oak Park, started the walks 10 years ago at age 13. When Henry went off to college in 2018-2019, three other birders took the walks over, leaving space for Henry to return each season for about a week.

We have just completed our Spring 2023 season, with Henry taking the last week of walks. He has graduated with honors from Manhattan School of Music, with a degree in Vocal Performance, and heads off to Europe for summer singing engagements, then to the Eastman School of Music to pursue graduate studies in Vocal Performance and Conducting.

This fall Oak Parker Ed O’Brien and Berwyn resident Lisa Spellman will lead the walks, which are organized and managed by yours truly. The following is the thank-you that we sent to Henry on his impending departure to Rochester, New York:

“Thanks to Henry Griffin for his Travellerspoint blog postings about his many birding activities, but most for the photos he’s posted on the Oak Park Migration Bird Walks. You can find Henry’s blog postings about our Spring 2023 walks at https://worldbirding.travellerspoint.com/archive/062023.

“Thanks, Henry! And we wish you the best at Eastman for grad school! We hope we see you for at least one day in the fall.”

Ed McDevitt

River Forest