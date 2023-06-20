Oak Park Pride Party

Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Village Hall

Free family-oriented event celebrating Pride Month. Ice cream, a DJ, face painting, games, bounce house, a magician and more. Be sure to show up in your best rainbow-themed outfit! 123 Madison St., Oak Park.

Mark Guarino: Country & Midwestern

Sunday, June 25, 3 p.m., Oak Park River Forest Museum

Author (and Oak Park native) Mark Guarino will be on hand to discuss his book Country & Midwestern, about the overlooked history of country music in the city of Chicago. He will be interviewed by Mark Dvorak, a local folk singer who will also perform at the event. Autographed copies will be available. 129 Lake St., Oak Park.

Quizzer’s Delight: Hip-Hop Trivia

Thursday, June 22, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

All-ages hip-hop trivia party. Whether your generation partied to the Sugarhill Gang or Jay-Z, test your knowledge at this all-ages hip-hop trivia party. Prizes will be awarded. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Patriotic Pops Concert

Saturday, June 24, 6:30 p.m., Concordia University Chicago

The University Band of Concordia-Chicago merrily anticipates Independence Day with a concert centering around patriotic themes. Jean Harrison Bojes will provide commentary, introducing the repertoire and providing interesting facts on each piece. 7400 Augusta St., River Forest.

Your Journey Home: Black Homeownership With the Regional Housing Center

Saturday, June 24, 2-4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Start “Your Journey Home” with the Oak Park Regional Housing Center. This event celebrates Black Freedom Month by empowering BIPOC residents with the guidance and resources they need to become homeowners. All are welcome to join us for this hands-on, in-depth orientation on homebuying, foreclosure prevention, and homeownership stability in a post-pandemic housing market. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Naomi In Space

Wednesday, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Outta Space

On the last Wednesday of every month, singer-songwriter Naomi Ashley collaborates with different musicians on “a melange of various musical projects, interests and experiments.” This month, she’ll be joined by Rachel Drew, John Williams, and John Symanski. $10, 6840 32nd St., Berwyn.

Ghalia Volt

Thursday, June 22, 8:30 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Even though this blues singer-guitarist has recorded with stellar musicians in Mississippi and Louisiana, for her solo shows, she does it busker-style, playing guitar and drums simultaneously. $15-20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Pride Shake, Rattle & Read

Tuesday, June 20, 10-10:30 a.m., Lindberg Park

Special Pride celebration featuring books, songs, and play that celebrate identity, self-expression, and all things love. Recommended for families with kids from 0-5. 1150 S. Marion, Oak Park.

Dis-Story Lesson

Thursday, June 22, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Students in grades 6-12 will have a chance to write a dis song about one historical figure. The song must include facts based on the historical person and what they’ve done. This will give students a chance to research, learn, and express their feelings in a fun way. They also will learn a bit of history about where dis rap comes from. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50.834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Uncorked

Friday, June 23, 6 – 8 p.m., Oak Park Conservatory (Rubenstein Garden)

Outdoor event featuring music and drinks. Admission includes two drink tickets and an appetizer. 21 and over. $20, 615 Garfield St., Oak Park.