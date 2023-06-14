Here’s Growing Community Media’s most complete list of Juneteenth celebrations across the Greater West Side. If we missed your event this year tell us at OakPark.com’s Pitch Us a Story feature.

Austin

Front Porch Art Center celebration

The celebration will be held at Columbus Park. 500 S. Central Ave., on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This fun, family-friendly event will feature music, food, dancing and a Juneteenth Art Exhibit, along with family art-making activities.

Trunk party for college-bound seniors

Graduating, college-bound seniors only. Must bring college acceptance letter. Party will be held at 304 N. Parkside Ave. on June 19, noon to 5 p.m.

Broadview

3rd Annual Festival of Freedom

Broadview is holding its 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration all weekend at Schroeder Park, 2600 S. 13th Ave. It will kick off on the evening of June 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the raising of the Juneteenth flag, followed by a community meet-and-greet. The main event will take place on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on June 18 from noon to 9 p.m. The festival will feature music, food and local vendors, as well as cultural exhibits chronicling Black history and struggles. The festivities will wrap up with a Sunday fireworks show.

East Garfield Park

Music and Culture Celebration

Now in its fourth year, the annual Music and Culture Celebration will be held at 345 Art Gallery, 345 N. Kedzie Ave., on June 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration will feature local music acts, performance by poet Poetry Soulchild, wine curated by P. Michelle, the Music in My Soul art exhibit and local vendors. $10 cover, all proceeds go to the art center.

1865 Fest

Join a three-day festival organized by the 1865 Coalition, a collaboration of community organizations, residents, churches, elected officials, local organizations, and businesses. Festivities start on June 16 at Garfield Park Gold Dome, 100 N. Central Park, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an invite-only Military Honors ceremony to honor veterans. Community members can nominate veterans to receive a special award. On June 17 and June 18, join cultural activities for families, workshops, live music and performances at Garfield Park Music Court Circle from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a Father’s Day Grill Off to celebrate Father’s Day.

Forest Park

Liberated: A Juneteenth Celebration

I Am Black Art organization will be at Forest Park Public Library’s Austin room, 7555 Jackson Blvd., on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a writing circle, children’s books, arts and crafts, and reflection/open mic segment towards the end of the program. Oak Park’s Chicago Chicken and Waffles will provide food, and there will be local vendors.

Hillside

Juneteenth & Father’s Day Festival

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch is holding his annual Juneteenth and Father’s Day Festival in Hillside on Monday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. behind the Adventure Bay Pool, 639 N. Wolf Rd. Featuring food, games, activities, a bounce house for kids, and local vendors, artists and entertainers.

Maywood

Juneteenth celebration and honorary street designation

Join the honorary street designation ceremony in honor of the late Mrs. Northica Hillery Stone, former CEO of the nonprofit Operation Uplift, on June 17, at 1 p.m., followed by a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration. The ceremony is taking place at Operation Uplift, at the intersection of S. 5th Ave. and St. Charles Road. The annual Juneteenth celebration features food, music and activities for all ages.

North Lawndale

Celebrate Juneteenth with UCAN

Held at UCAN campus, 3605 W. Filmore St., on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., this year’s celebration will feature vendors from the Black Wall Street on Roosevelt summer market, as well as performers, games, and food.

Juneteenth Freedom Party

Organized by Light Up Lawndale and sponsored by the Chicago History Museum, the party will take place on June 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Douglass Park. The family-friendly celebration will feature music, fun and activities.

Oak Park

Juneteenth Father’s Day Festival

Organized by Chicago’s Welcome to Fatherhood and Oak Park’s King’s Kidz [sic] Academy, the party will take place in Oak Park at 847 Madison St. on June 17 from 11 a.m. It will feature food and drinks, games for kids and adults and vendor tables.

Juneteenth parade and cookout

Join the Village of Oak Park in celebrating Juneteenth with a ceremonial flag raising, parade and community cookout. Come to the courtyard of Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St., at 6 p.m., June 14, for the flag raising.

The celebration continues at 11 a.m., June 18 with the annual parade, which steps off from Longfellow Park near Jackson Boulevard and then on to Ridgeland Avenue to Augusta Street. Following the parade, stop by the cookout at 5 p.m. in Taylor Park, 400 Division St.

River Forest

Flag raising ceremony

River Forest marked Juneteenth with a flag raising ceremony on June 12. River Forest Public Library, 735 Lathrop Ave. Check out the Juneteenth traveling museum inside the library.

Virtual

A Conversation on Health Equity with Dr. Ngozi Ezike

United Way of Chicago is holding a virtual conversation with Dr. Ngozi Ezike on June 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Ezike is the first Black woman president and CEO of Sinai Chicago hospital system and immediate past director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, where she helped the entire state navigate COVID-19. Ezike will reflect on her experiences and offer paths towards greater health equity for all Chicago neighborhoods. Visit https://liveunitedchicago.org/ to register for login information.

Compiled by Francia Garcia Hernandez, Amaris Rodriguez, Stacey Sheridan and Igor Studenkov