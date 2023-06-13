The Archdiocese of Chicago has hired an architectural engineering firm to assess the interior and exterior damage St. Edmund Catholic Church sustained during a severe windstorm April 4. The assessment is expected to be completed by the end of this month, while repairs and restoration are estimated to be finished in late October.

Parishioners learned the news in a church newsletter emailed June 7. The email announced a group of church leaders met with the archdiocese’s chief of parish and school operations last week regarding repairing the church which is currently closed.

Once the engineering firm’s assessment is complete, construction documents will be prepared, and the church will go out to bid for contractor firms. Archdiocese policy requires the church to request multiple contractor bids in a process the church anticipates will extend through the week of July 24.

After that, the archdiocese will then analyze bids, select a contractor and sign a contract within a period of three weeks, according to the email. The church predicts this phase will be completed by the week of Aug. 14.

The church estimates the actual construction will take 12 weeks with a targeted date of completion of the week of Oct. 30.