Brendan G. McNulty, 61, a native of Oak Park, died on June 9, 2023. Born on March 11, 1962, he attended Ascension Catholic School, St. Patrick High School, and Loyola University where he was a member of the Alpha Delta Gamma Fraternity. He worked part-time with his father in the family plastering business, beginning at the age of 8. He joined his father full-time in 1983 and eventually took over as owner/operator of McNulty and Sons Plastering Company, where he established his reputation and his talent was in great demand.

Brendan was the husband of Susan (nee Kvasnicka); the father of William and Connie; the youngest son of the late William (“Bill”) and Elizabeth (“Betty,” nee Hallissey) McNulty; the brother of Thomas (Catherine), William (Colleen), Barbara (Joseph) Heneghan, Kevin (Mai), the late Roberta, and Sharon (Eoin) Moriarty; the son-in-law of the late Connie Kvasnicka; brother-in-law of Charles (Sharon), Richard (Karen), James, and Laura (the late Pat) McNulty; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at St Bernardine’s Church in Forest Park.

Arrangements were handled through Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park.