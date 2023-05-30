Day in Our Village

June 4, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Scoville Park

More than 120 information and activity booths representing Oak Park civic, cultural, social service, educational, religious and business organizations. The Park District of Oak Park will be providing a variety of activities for all ages, including: an inflatable GAGA pit, large blue blocks, model trains with the Oak Park Society of Model Engineers, and games. This year’s music entertainment features a lineup of can’t-miss tribute bands. Food and drinks will also be available from local restaurants and businesses. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Move With The Mayor – African Dance Class

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m., Village Hall

Village of Oak Park President Vicki Scaman presents an African dance class taught by Donna Callender, artistic director of Kuumba Kids. 123 Madison St., Oak Park.

Sustainability at Home: Waste Reduction & Recycling Right

Thursday, June 1, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Learn where your trash and recyclables go when they leave your home and get some guidelines to follow when making decisions on how to dispose of items. The Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability’s Community Outreach Coordinator Kate Carney will discuss ways to create less waste and how to recycle various household materials. A Q&A session will follow. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

WDCB Bluesday Tuesday: Delmark All-Stars

Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Delmark recording artist Dave Specter leads a crack all-star band through a set of solid straight-ahead blues. Specter, on guitar, is joined by Johnny Iguana on piano, Big Ray Stewart on drums, Roosevelt Purifoy on organ, and Larry Williams on bass. The perfect “pregame” for the upcoming Chicago Blues Festival. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Yappy Social Hour

June 1, 6:30 – 9 p.m., Cheney Mansion

Bring your prized pooch for social hour on the lawn at Cheney Mansion. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served as you mingle with other owners, while taking in the beauty of your Oak Park surroundings. This program is in partnership with the Animal Care League-Helping Homeless Animals Since 1973. Ages 21 and up, $10 of your registration fee goes to support the Animal Care League. 220 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park.

Climate Science 101 With Climate Up Close

Saturday, June 3, 2-3:15 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Learn about the fundamentals of climate science and the impacts of global warming. A Q&A will follow. Presented by Climate Up Close, a group of climate scientists who travel to communities across America. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Before The Chicago Cubs: Baseball Comes To The Windy City

Saturday, June 3, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Historian Bruce Allardice takes a look at the National Pastime during the 1850s and 1860s in Chicago. He focuses on how baseball spread locally, who played it, how the Civil War affected the development of the game, and how the Chicago Cubs were formed. Brought to you in partnership with the River Forest Township. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.