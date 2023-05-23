An Oak Park woman thwarted a carjacking attempt by two men in the 100 block of South Harvey Avenue at 10:22 p.m., May 20.

The woman was sitting in her 2019 Mazda, when the men approached her, one coming to the driver’s side and the other to the front passenger’s side. One of the men then tapped a window with what police referred to as a “metal object,” telling the woman to get out of the car.

Instead of exiting her vehicle, the woman put the car into drive, which resulted in her being told, “Don’t do it,” by one of the offenders. She ignored them and safely drove away from the scene.

Aggravated assault

An Oak Park resident was held at gun point while out walking in the 400 block of Madison Street at 3:30 p.m., May 17. The male offender had exited the passenger’s side of a four-door silver sedan before approaching and pulling the gun on the victim. After the offender said something inaudible to the victim, the victim ignored him and continued walking. The sedan was last seen traveling east on Madison Street being driven by a woman with an unknown number of females in the back seat.

Armed robbery

Three people were robbed by an armed man at 9:21 p.m., May 16, in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue. The victims, one Maryland resident and two Florida residents, were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by the offender, who pointed a black handgun and demanded they turn over their cash. The offender was last seen fleeing on Harvey Avenue with the victims’ cash and two of their wallets. The estimated loss is $800.

Robbery

An Oak Park resident was robbed of her vehicle while making a food delivery at 10:45 p.m., May 20, in the 100 block of South Harvey Avenue. Two masked men approached the victim and ordered her to hand over her keys, which were grabbed from her hands. The two men then fled southbound in the victim’s 2017 Honda.

Burglary

A 9 mm gun magazine with nine rounds of ammunition was taken from an unlocked 2017 Toyota Highlander during a burglary in the 1000 block of North Austin Boulevard between 8 p.m., May 14, and 8 a.m., May 15. A credit card and $400 in cash were also taken from the Highlander for an estimated total loss of $500.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

Someone removed a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta parked in the first block of Washington Boulevard between 8 p.m., May 16, and 5 a.m., May 17.

A gray 2016 Dodge Charger RT was taken between 8 p.m., May 15, and 11:30 a.m., May 16, in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2023 Kia Soul then peeled the vehicle’s steering column between 4 p.m., May 15, and 6:23 a.m., May 16, in the 1000 block of South East Avenue.

Criminal property damage

Someone broke the rear driver’s side window of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra by throwing a brick at it between 9:30 p.m., May 17, and 7:24 a.m., May 18, in the 400 block of Lake Street.

Someone damaged the steering wheel lock and key ignition of a 2015 Honda motorcycle between 2:45 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., May 15, in the 900 block of Pleasant Street.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated May 16-22 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan