Photo by Holden Green

Photo by Holden Green

Photo by Holden Green

Photo by Holden Green

Be sure to properly extinguish all lit substances. One River Forest resident’s taste for cigars led to a house call from the River Forest Fire Department Sunday night.

Fire fighters responded to the minor incident at 10:44 p.m., May 21, to put out a fire that had broken out on the deck of a home in the 900 block of Forest Avenue. The fire, according to River Forest Fire Chief Tom Gaertner, was started by a discarded cigar that the homeowner had thought he had put out.

The fire was very small and was almost dead upon the arrival of the firefighters, causing very minimal damage to the deck.