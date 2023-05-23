Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony, and Community Picnic

Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m., Ashland Avenue to Keystone Park

River Forest Park District, Village of River Forest, and Kiwanis Club of River Forest-Oak Park are proud to present the 98th annual River Forest Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony and Community Picnic. The parade begins at Augusta and Ashland, traveling south on Ashland to Lake Street, then west to Keystone Park, where there will be a ceremony and a free hotdog lunch.

Oak Park Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m., Scoville Park

All veterans, their families and friends, and all area residents are invited to attend Oak Park’s traditional Memorial Day ceremony at the “Peace Triumphant” monument in Oak Park’s Scoville Park. Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and Village President Vicki Scaman will give welcoming remarks. Officers from the Oak Park Police Honor Guard will post the Colors and offer a rifle salute. The History Singers will lead in patriotic singing; a bugler will play “Taps” as wreaths are laid; and Army Chaplain Kerstin Hedlund will provide the invocation and benediction. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Tech Wednesday: 3D Design for Kids

Wednesday, May 24, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Exercise your creativity while learning the basics of using computer-aided design tools, in part one of this two-part series. In part two (on June 14), you’ll use TinkerCAD to create a 3D object to be printed on the library’s Makerbot SKETCH 3D printers. You must register for and attend part one in order to attend part two. For grades 3-5. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

You, Me, We: Co-Ed Mentoring Program

Tuesday, May 30, 4-5:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

You, Me, A Greater Good Foundation (AGGF) is a mentoring program that provides a comprehensive Restorative Social Emotional initiative to help students in grades 6-12 gain self-awareness and build healthy relationships/community. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Authors Visit: Monica Eng, David Hammond & Wendy Altschuler

Thursday, May 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This literary discussion features Monica Eng and David Hammond (authors of Made in Chicago: Stories Behind 30 Great Hometown Bites), as well as Wendy Altschuler, author of Perfect Day Chicago. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Al Capone and the 1933 World’s Fair

Sunday, May 21, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Bestselling author William Hazelgrove joins us to share the fascinating Chicago true-crime story of Al Capone’s connection to the 1933 World’s Fair. Fans of Devil in the White City will be especially interested in this presentation. Brought to you in partnership with River Forest Township. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Lurrie Bell & the Caught Off Guards

Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m., Oak Park Arms Senior Living

Lurrie Bell, a longstanding veteran of the Chicago blues scene, will sing and play guitar with the Caught Off Guards, an Oak Park blues/soul/jazz octet. A canned-food donation for Oak Park Community Fridge is encouraged at this outdoor event. 408 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Outtafest 2023 – Seven Year Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m., Outta Space

All-day commemoration of this local rock club will feature music from the Snake Bite Healers, Dirty Green, Naomi Ashley’s Other Band, Barb Clifford & the Shakin’ Tailfeathers and the New Heartaches. $10, 6840 32nd St., Berwyn.