The Oak Park and River Forest High School badminton team finished in a tie for 21st with 3 points at the IHSA state tournament in DeKalb May 11-13.

Junior Lilianna Jasinska and sophomore Annika Gupta dropped their opening match to Rachele Cameli and Maria Jiao of Hinsdale Central 5-21, 13-21. But the duo then won three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket: 21-9, 21-15 over Joliet Central’s Analiese Gudeman and Audrey Rodriguez; 21-8, 21-19 over Christina Ukkan and Ashley Smith of Prospect; and 21-17, 21-18 over Lyons Township’s Aggie Driscoll and Elle Ownby.

Jasinska and Gupta were defeated in the fourth consolation round by Yilin Liu and Cynthia Zhang of Neuqua Valley 7-21, 10-21.

Seniors Katherine DeHaan and Caroline Raducha defeated Buffalo Grove’s Julia Barnett and Jenna Pullega 21-14, 16-21, 21-19 in their opening match, but lost in the second round 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 to Anjana Viswanathan and Sri Lakshmi Battula of Metea Valley.

After beating Christina Paxhia and Jillian Rothenbergher of Maine South 21-19, 21-14 in their first consolation match, DeHaan and Raducha fell to Geneva’s Lisa Colin and Annabelle Karch 21-15, 6-21, 15-21.

OPRF boys track

The OPRF boys track and field team rolled to the West Suburban Silver championship May 13 at Glenbard West with 136 points.

Junior Kaden Garland won a pair of events for the Huskies. He took the shot put with a distance of 17.67 meters (57 feet, 11.6 inches) and the discus with 48.72 meters (159-11).

Senior Josh Meister won the pole vault with a height of 4.62 meters (15-2), and sophomore Kwabena Osei-Yeboah took the long jump with a personal-best distance of 7.05 meters (23-2).

OPRF will participate in the IHSA Class 3A Sectional at Proviso East on May 17.

Fenwick boys track

At the Chicago Catholic League Championship meet at St. Ignatius on May 12, Fenwick High School senior Grayden Rill won the 1,600 meters in a time of 4:22.06.

The Friars placed seventh in the team standings with 50.33 points and compete in the Class 2A sectional at Glenbard South on May 17.