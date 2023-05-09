Sara Spivy, until last week a school board member at Oak Park and River Forest School, was appointed to Oak Park’s three-person Fire and Police Commission by the village board May 8. She will be filling the seat occupied by John Hedgeman, who retired after spending several terms on the commission.

Spivy spent 8 years on the D200 board. She had intended to seek a third term in this past April’s election, filing her candidate petition on the last possible day, but exited the race at the end of January.

Outside of her school board work, Spivy is an attorney who has served as an assistant public defender, assistant state’s attorney and general counsel for the Cook County Bureau of Technology.