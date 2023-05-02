Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., One Stop Comics

Here’s a low-cost way to beef up that expanding comic book collection. Also be sure to buy some of the great comics that the store has on sale. 111 S. Ridgeland, Oak Park.

Folk Music Series Performance: The Roots of Chicago Blues

Thursday, May 4, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Donna Herula will sing and play acoustic blues slide guitar, joined by Marc Edelstein on upright bass and Tony Wittrock on acoustic guitar/mandolin. They will perform songs of the Deep South that developed into Chicago Blues. Presented in part by the generous support of the Friends of the Oak Park Public Library. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Speaking for Earth: Poetry on Climate Crisis

Tuesday, May 9, 5-6 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Poet Hila Ratzabi will read from her debut book of environmental poetry, There Are Still Woods, and lead a discussion and creative writing exercise on how we can respond to the climate crisis. A representative from the Oak Park Office of Sustainability and Resilience will share updates on local efforts to respond to the climate crisis and invite the community to get involved. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Winifred Haun & Dancers

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 5:30 p.m., Unity Temple Restoration Foundation

This dance troupe will glide to the music of Barry Bennett, performing live. $25-40 (UTRF members receive $5 off), 875 Lake St., Oak Park.

The case for reparations

Sunday, May 7 and 21, 9:45 a.m., First United Church of Oak Park

The Adult Education team at First United Church will host two presentations on the reparations experience in Evanston, the first city in the country to implement such a program. This is a topic that should be of interest to a broad swath of residents in Oak Park and surrounding neighborhoods. Professor Kari Lydersen of Northwestern University’s journalism school has followed this story closely and covered it in a comprehensive piece in The New Republic. We also hope to include one or more of the Evanston leaders of the initiative, such as Robin Rue Simmons, the former city council member who launched the initiative.

May 7: Planning – Researching and acknowledging the harm caused

May 14: Implementation – Revitalizing, preserving and stabilizing Black/African-American, owner-occupied homes.

Illinois Libraries Present: Drawing Comics With Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Saturday, May 6, 10-11 a.m., virtually through Illinois Libraries Present

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka. This live, virtual drawing workshop is sure to inspire the inner artist in everyone. So sharpen your pencils, bring out the paper, and join us for this can’t-miss event. Register now at bit.ly/DrawwithJarrettKrosoczka.

Stars At Any Age

Monday, May 8, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Talented young pianists Freya Pang, Claire Rong, and Christian Gerald Esteban will be joined by concert pianist Dr. Natasha Stojanovska. Free, but a suggested donation of $15 is appreciated. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.

Sounds Good Choir Concert

Saturday, May 6, 4 p.m., Pilgrim Church

Free concert featuring a variety of selections, including the “Ukranian River Song.” Conducted by Linda Crabtree Powell, accompanied by Richard Sladek. 460 Lake St., Oak Park.

Music To Save The World: Shem Center Gala Concert

Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church

This concert features the music of flautist Jean Bacom-Detmer, organist Michael Surratt and pianist Jeffrey Wagner. This is the first fundraising gala in three years due to the pandemic. Register and donate here: https://shemcenter.org/music-to-save-the-world-may-7-2023/. 38 N. Austin Blvd., Oak Park.