Trinity High School basketball coach Kim Coleman was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A District 4 Coach of the Year on April 26.

“It felt nice to be recognized,” said Coleman, who just completed her fourth season. “I was thankful that [the IBCA] thought I was doing well enough to be recognized and considered for the award.”

Coleman guided the Blazers to a 23-12 record and the top seed in their own IHSA Class 3A sectional. Trinity advanced to the sectional final, where it lost 34-28 to crosstown rival Fenwick on Feb. 23.

It was the second consecutive year the Blazers saw their season end in the sectional final against the Friars, and Coleman is eager to get the program over the hump.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” she said. “We want to get one, and we’re going to keep working until we get it.”

Coleman feels the Coach of the Year award is a reflection on how well her team played.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I can’t do this without my team, and I certainly can’t do it without my staff. It takes a village; it’s not a one-person show.”

Assistant coaches Jacquice Cooper, Rich Kudelka and Arianna Raimonde (who graduated from Trinity in 2020) as well as Athletic Director Ken Trendel provided valuable assistance and support to Coleman, who expressed her gratitude.

“I can’t do this without a supportive administration,” she said. “That, along with the kids, keeps me here. Mr. Trendel always has my back and supports my ideas. I love Trinity and have enjoyed my time here, and I can’t wait to help the program grow more and be better than ever.”

Lauren Miller, one of the Chicago area’s top Class of 2024 prospects, is set to return for her fourth varsity season. The Blazers also return rising sophomores Zaria Goins and Chloe Santos as well as rising juniors Jaylani Hernandez and Ariana Rodriguez and rising seniors Lily Heidersbach and Luz del Rosario Kwiatkowski Perez.

The returnees have Coleman excited for what lies ahead.

“The offseason is going well,” she said. “The players are locked in and seem ready for the challenge.”

While Trinity will look different without veteran varsity players such as Ciarra Richardson and Sophia Rodriguez, the goals and expectations will remain the same.

“We have a high program standard, and that won’t change,” Coleman said.