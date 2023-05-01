The Oak Park and River Forest High School boys track and field team continued its strong outdoor season April 29 by winning the 41st Jim Arnold Invitational at Glenbard West.

The Huskies’ 134 points doubled the amount of runner-up Glenbard South, which had 67.

Senior Caleb Schulz had an excellent day, winning the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.98 seconds and running the anchor leg on OPRF’s victorious 400 (43.21) and 800 (1:31.54) relays, teaming up with Kwabena Osei-Yeboah, Elijah Mowatt and Kevin McGovern for both.

The Huskies’ 3200 relay of Mariano Escobedo, James Nacke, Daniel Johnson and Connor Schupp was victorious in a time of 8:12.46.

OPRF’s other winners were Kaden Garland in the shot put (15.66 meters; 51 feet, 4.5 inches) and Lukas Brauc in the pole vault (3.86 m; 12-7).

OPRF girls soccer

The OPRF girls soccer team notched a pair of victories at the Naperville North Invitational last week.

On April 27, Kiki Leman lifted the Huskies (6-6-1) to a 5-3 win over Waubonsie Valley at Fremd. Leman scored twice and added an assist, while Addison Bliss, Genevieve Simkowski, and Gweny Lopez also had goals. Violet Allgood posted seven saves in net.

Two days later, OPRF concluded the Naperville North Invitational in strong fashion with a 6-1 rout of St. Viator. Senior Cate Ryan was named to the Naperville North Invitational All-Tournament Second Team.

Fenwick baseball

Trailing at Leo 9-8 heading into the top of the seventh, the Fenwick High School baseball team rallied for four runs, then held on for a 12-11 victory April 29.

With one out, Ryan Lazewski (3-for-5) doubled, then came home with the tying run when Luke Hickey followed with a double. Josh Wicker then singled to drive in Hickey and give the Friars (10-10) a 10-9 lead.

Fenwick added two more runs on a two-run single by Matt Ortiz. That proved to be valuable insurance as Leo rallied for two runs in the bottom half of the seventh. However, Callahan Koch got a groundout to strand the potential tying and winning runs and register the save.

Wicker went 4-for-5 with three RBI and Tanner Malchow had three hits and stole three bases as the Friars banged out 18 hits.