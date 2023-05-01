A Chicago resident avoided being robbed at gunpoint by smacking the assailant with a clipboard in the 800 block of North Austin Boulevard at 9:45 a.m., April 25.

The male offender approached the victim, while pointing a black handgun, and stated, “Give me your keys! Give me your car,” according to the Oak Park Police Department.

Instead of handing over the property, the victim wrestled with the offender after first striking him with a clipboard. The offender, who was never disarmed, fled the scene. No loss was reported.

Attempted residential burglary

A man was spotted standing on a ladder attempting to enter a bedroom window, but fled after the victim began making noise, in the 400 block of South Lombard Avenue at 9:33 p.m., April 24. No entry was made, and no damage reported.

Burglary

Someone broke into the trunk of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and removed a Timbuk2 backpack carrying a Lenovo laptop, white Apple AirPods and school supplies between 4:35 p.m. and 5:35 p.m., April 26, in the 100 block of North Marion Street. The total estimated loss is $1,230.

Someone broke into a residence by shattering a basement window, then removed from inside three ladders, two cases of can lights, four spools of wire and one Milwaukee Sawzall between 4:30 p.m., April 24, and 7:30 a.m., April 25, in the first block of Le Moyne Parkway. The estimated loss is $1,440.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A blue 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass was removed between 10 p.m., April 26, and 6:15 a.m., April 27, in the 300 block of South Austin Boulevard. The vehicle was later recovered in Broadview.

Theft

The catalytic converter belonging to a 2005 Honda C-RV was taken between 9 a.m. and 2:25 p.m., April 27, in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue.

Four packages were taken from the lobby of a building in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue between noon and 2:50 p.m., April 27. The estimated loss is $600.

A witness saw a man underneath a 2011 Toyota Prius with a saw in hand removing the vehicle’s catalytic converter, while a second man acted as a lookout, in the 200 block of North Kenilworth Avenue between 6:25 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., April 26. The two men fled in a dark gray sedan driven by an unknown person.

The rear license plate was removed from a 2015 Infiniti Q50 parked in the first block of Washington Boulevard at about 2:01 p.m., April 25.

Someone took a blue Miller liner welder, a welding mask, a blue and red Bosch cordless angle grinder and a red Milwaukee cordless rotary hammer from the bed of an uncovered and unattended 2003 Toyota Tacoma between 10:25 a.m. and 10:27 a.m., April 24, in the 500 block of South Austin Boulevard. The estimated loss is $3,920.



Criminal property damage

Someone broke the front driver’s side window of a 2016 Honda Fit parked in the 500 block of South Wenonah Avenue between 6:30 p.m., April 27, and 8:21 a.m., April 28.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated April 25-May 1 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan