Thomas Herbert Hall, 92, of Oak Park, died at home with his beloveds by his side on April 16, 2023. Born on Nov. 29, 1930, he was raised in Oak Park, attended Oak Park and River Forest High School where he enjoyed football, swimming, and track. He studied recreation and business at the University of Illinois. After graduation he served in the Korean War. He was proud to have served and was anti-war. He returned home to become a small business owner.

In 1961, he married Lois Ackland and had two dear daughters, Wendy and Lynn. An active community member, he was proud of his contributions to recreation and park boards, the Citizens Action Council, and GALA, bringing back the 4th of July fireworks. He loved music and enjoyed helping choose a new pipe organ for First United Church.

After his marriage to Lois ended, he spent the last 39 years of his life happily married to Sunny Peterson. When not playing handball, sailing, or spending time with family, he helped develop the former Parenthesis Parent-Child Center, served Unity Temple’s UU Congregation in several capacities, and honed his grandparenting skills.

Loveable Tom loved deeply and was truly present for all who needed him. When asked how he was, he’d report 12 on a sale of 1 to 10. We are grateful for joyful memories and hope to carry his gifts forward.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Martinez (Jerry). He is survived by his wife, Sonja (Sunny) Peterson Hall; his ex-wife, Lois Jane Merrill; his daughters, Wendy Brown (Tony) and Lynn Hall (Peter Beck); his stepchildren Michael Ryan (Jill), Peter Ryan (Alyssa), and Jill Ryan (Robb Bolin); his grandson, Bremen Hall; his step-grandchildren Anders Ryan, Charles Ryan, Benjamin Ryan, Zachary Bolin-Ryan, and Asa Bolin-Ryan; and many others who loved him.

A Celebration of Life ceremony with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Unity Temple in Oak Park was held on Sunday, April 23, followed by a reception for sharing coffee, stories, and cool jazz.